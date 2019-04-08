Ski Season Successful, said Spirit Mountain

Officials say profits are good, but not as good as previous year.

DULUTH, Minn.- The end of season numbers have come in, and it appears it’s been another successful one for Spirit Mountain.

According to the resort’s General Manager, they’ll be rounding out the fiscal year with a profit of $180,000.

This is a bit short of their $302,000 profit from the previous year.

They say they’re happy with business despite the weather brought on by the Polar Vortex.

“Last year for the comparison things lined up,” Jody Ream said. “It doesn’t take a great number of days to kinda bring those revenues up and it’s just kinda the way things fell.”

“And we felt pretty fortunate to end up where we did this year.”

Ream said they had about 107 ski days, which were helped by the above average snowfall.