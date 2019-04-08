Spend Spring Break Playing Sports at Heritage Sports Center

Open gym and skate held all week,

DULUTH, Minn.- Spring Break has just begun for some area schools.

Sometimes figuring out ways to entertain the family can be challenging.

Duluth Parks and Recreation thinks they can help with that.

During this week, the Duluth Heritage Sports Center will have different sports available on their turf from 11 to 1, followed by an open ice skate from 1:30 to 3:30.

Organizers say it’s a great way to get entertained and try something new.

“During that week that it’s a lot of potential downtime for students and that kinda mid–spring area to offer something,” said Recreation Specialist, Sam Werle. “Just a way to get out of the house and get active, especially on kind of a rainy cloudy day like today.”

“Just get out and get moving and try a couple of new sports if they haven’t played them.”

Sports to choose from include Lacrosse, Soccer, Disc Golf, and Ultimate Frisbee.

The activities are open to all ages.