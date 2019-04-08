UWS Softball Surging Back after Tough Start

UWS swept their first two conference doubleheaders.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – UWS softball took their first two conference doubleheaders and swept them both.

They are now 4-0 in the UMAC.

They are coming back after a tough start to their season in Florida, losing 13 of their 14 spring games.

“I think it’s kinda been a refresh, kinda a reset for us. Often times the conference season can be a new season for us, and that’s how we’ve looked at it. The girls have come out every day to practice ready and kinda prepared for a brand new season and they’ve taken advantage of it,” said Nick Bursik, the interim head softball coach and athletics director.

Their four game streak included sweeps of both Crown and rival St. Scholastica featuring Ashley Taipale who played a huge role in the CSS win.

“I think overall it’s just we’re working hard and our energy is a huge perk. So when we’re down and we’re low errors happen or I lose focus pitching. When we’re up there and supporting each other it’s way better,” said Taipale.

“Since we’ve been back we’ve come together, we’ve manufactured some runs, had some great defense, great pitching, and when you do that you can be victorious,” said Bursik.

UWS will play next in a doubleheader versus 13-11 Northwestern on Tuesday.