Volunteer Returns Favor to Heart Surgery Patients in the Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. – It’s National Volunteer Week, which means its time to celebrate and thank those who dedicate their time and energy to help others.
One volunteer in Duluth is returning a favor by lifting the spirits of heart surgery patients and their families as a member of the Mended Hearts program.
Art Bringe has been a volunteer at Duluth hospitals for more than 25 years.
Art stops by to visit heart patients at St. Luke’s and other area hospitals before or after a surgery to be an inspiration and offer support.
Art says he chose to volunteer after going through a heart surgery of his own and was visited by a volunteer.
“It meant a lot to me just to see someone who has been through it and visit somebody,” said Art Bringe.
Bringe continues, “You want to know every once in a while it means a whole lot and makes it worth while.”
