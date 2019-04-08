Volunteer Returns Favor to Heart Surgery Patients in the Duluth

Art volunteers about two to three times a week with the Mended Hearts program.

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s National Volunteer Week, which means its time to celebrate and thank those who dedicate their time and energy to help others.

One volunteer in Duluth is returning a favor by lifting the spirits of heart surgery patients and their families as a member of the Mended Hearts program.

Art Bringe has been a volunteer at Duluth hospitals for more than 25 years.

Art stops by to visit heart patients at St. Luke’s and other area hospitals before or after a surgery to be an inspiration and offer support.

Art says he chose to volunteer after going through a heart surgery of his own and was visited by a volunteer.

“It meant a lot to me just to see someone who has been through it and visit somebody,” said Art Bringe.

Bringe continues, “You want to know every once in a while it means a whole lot and makes it worth while.”

