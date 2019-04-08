Wild State Cider Set to Welcome Customers for Soft Opening on April 16th

The official grand opening weekend is April 26th and 27th.

DULUTH, Minn.- Wild State Cider is taking pride in making cider as opening day quickly approaches.

The cidery will offer four delicious flavors including a semi dry and fruit infused options.

Customers will have a chance to enjoy meat and cheese plates as pairings for the cider.

After a long journey of getting prepared the Wild Cider team is very excited to begin welcoming customers.

“Its finally real now that we are going to have people in the door. We want to step forward and be service minded and put forth the product people have pride behind,”

Wild State Cider is located two blocks away from Duluth Cider on West Superior.

The general manager says they considers the neighboring cidery as friends, not competitors.

Wild State cider will host a soft opening on April 16th.

