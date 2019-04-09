College of St. Scholastica Students Showcase Ideas at Trade Show

Students also created websites for their products and innovations.

DULUTH, Minn. – The creativeness of College of St. Scholastica Business students was on full display during a special trade show.

Students worked in groups during the semester to come up with ideas for products and innovations, which were presented at the show.

Students feel this event was an opportunity to get an interactive learning experience outside the classroom.

“It’s a different way of learning the course work which is really nice for a lot of us who are visual learners. For me putting it all together helped me learn about marketing,” said Dustin Cordeiro.

Later this week, students at the trade show will also get another opportunity to present their ideas to a panel of judges at the school where some students will win prizes.