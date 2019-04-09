Duluth Community Days Continue with Free Aquarium Admission

The Great Lakes Aquarium will Offer Free Admission Tuesday, April 9 from 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – The second year of the “Duluth Community Day” initiative continues Tuesday, April 9 with free admission to the Great Lakes Aquarium.

The initiative started with the hope of highlighting and showcasing some of Duluth’s best attractions for residents and visitors.

During the specified days, special programming, free events and activities are offered.

At the Great Lakes Aquarium, visitors will be able to enjoy free admission and free parking from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Special features this year include complimentary face painting courtesy of volunteers from the Greater Downtown Council as well as an opportunity to see the temporary traveling exhibit We Are Water MN on display in the Aquarium lobby.

Feel Connected touch pools will be open and all daily programming will be running as usual for visitors.

“For the second year in a row our community day will take place during Duluth’s spring break,” said interim executive director Jay Walker. “Last year, nearly 2,600 people came. It was an overwhelming show of support and interest in the Aquarium. We’re hoping to see more new faces this year.”

Other local attractions such as the Depot, Glensheen and Lake Superior Zoo are hosting their own Community Days throughout the 2019 season.