Duluth Police Hold Coffee with a Cop at Starbucks

Conversations held between police and community.

DULUTH, Minn.-Duluth Police officers heard from their community in a unique way on Tuesday.

They hosted a Coffee with a Cop session at Starbucks in downtown Duluth.

Officers say they wanted to provide a casual and welcoming opportunity for law enforcement and the community to come together.

“A large part of law enforcement and the job we do is knowing our communities and issues that they face,” said Downtown Community Officer Mike Jambor. “And this is a perfect way to get together with people and hear their concerns and overall accomplish our mission as a police department.”

Police say they hope to have many more sessions in the future.

For more details you can visit the department’s Facebook page.