Floodwood to Vote on School Referendum Tonight

FLOODWOOD, Minn. – A special election is being held this evening in Floodwood for residents living in the ISD 698 area to cast their votes regarding a referendum to the school district.

Voters will have from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. to cast their ballot at the Floodwood School.

Below is the ballot question that will be asked:

Special Election Ballot Question:

The board of Independent School District No. 698 (Floodwood), Minnesota has proposed to increase the School District’s general education revenue by $3,350 per pupil, subject to an annual increase at the rate of inflation. The proposed referendum revenue authorization would be first levied in 2019 for taxes payable in 2020 and applicable for ten (10) years unless otherwise revoked or reduced as provided by law. Shall the increase in the general education revenue proposed by the board of Independent School District No. 698 (Floodwood), Minnesota be approved?

If passed, the district will not start receiving funds until 2021 leaving a hardship on the district for 2019-2020. The passage of the referendum will also result in an increase in property tax. This would mean a home valued at $150,000 would have proposed taxes payable in 2020 of $437.

If the referendum does not pass, the district will need to cut 11.65 FTE from the staff. School officials say this would result in a reduction in elementary combined classes, fewer electives in the high school and additional reduction in support staff.

Additionally, without the referendum combined classes would take effect immediately resulting in combined classes for grades 1/2, 3/4 and 5/6.

