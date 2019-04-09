Great Lakes Aquarium Host Second Community Day

Guests were offered free admission and parking all day.

DULUTH, Minn. – Great Lakes Aquarium in Duluth is giving back by hosting its second Annual Community Day for everyone in the Northland.

Also, engaging programming was held every hour.

Some guests were even lucky enough to catch the volunteer divers feeding fish in the big tank.

Great Lake Aquarium staff say it’s an opportunity to connect with the community.

“As a non profit we are really about reaching our community helping you grow roots and connections. So that’s kind of the nice part of having a community day we are really inviting our locals and that’s why its on Duluth Schools spring break,” said Inclusion Coordinator Samantha Sminger.

Other Duluth attractions will also be hosting their own free community day events.

Community days is a partnership between Duluth tourist attractions, the City of Duluth, and visit Duluth.

It’s a way for locals to explore the attractions that benefit from the city’s tourism tax revenue.

The next community day is Thursday at the Duluth Depot,with free admission.