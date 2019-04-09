Hardware Stores Slim On Winter Items Ahead of April Snowstorm

DULUTH, Minn. – If you are out of winter supplies, you might be out of luck because hardware stores are in spring and summer mode.

Over at Marshall’s Ace Hardware in Duluth, you’ll only find a few snow shovels out on the shelves for sale, along with rock salt.

Co-owner Scott Marshall says he’s not surprised at all with an April snowstorm.

“Until May comes around, plan on at least one more storm. You’re always going to get it no matter what,” Marshall said. “It’s that transition time. It’s just, you got to be ready for both.”

Marshall’s Ace Hardware is getting stocked up with lawn mowers, wheel barrels and other spring and summer equipment.

