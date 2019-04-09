CLOQUET, Minn. – The Cloquet Police Department is releasing information to the public regarding a Level 3 predatory offender moving to Cloquet.

Authorities say Steven James Hayes, 33, is moving to the vicinity of Allen Street and Big Lake Road on April 10.

According to reports, Hayes held several known and unknown adult female victims against their will.

Hayes physically assaulted a known adult female victim. Compliance was gained through physical force, threats, and use of a weapon.

Hayes is described as 5’10”, weighing 178 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.