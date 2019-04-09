Research Study Uncovers Potential Workforce Issues and Opportunities in the Region

DULUTH, Minn. – More than 400 interviews were conducted in the region uncovering a potential workforce shortage in various industries.

The talent forecast research team presented results to other industry professionals, identifying workforce challenges in Northeastern Minnesota and Northwestern Wisconsin.

Results show there is a need to fill positions in several areas like health care and aviation, but there are many factors causing many of the jobs to stay open.

“The kinds of jobs being created today are a little more technology oriented and also companies adapt to change. They are improving their capacity to be more productive and at the same time require greater skills in the workers they are looking for,” said Center for Regional Economic Competitiveness President Ken Poole.

The results also show demographics could be a reason for concern. Some business professionals believe building more attraction to the workforce will help fill the open positions.

“There are many strategies that our region can take to help solve this issue. It can range from creating a more welcoming environment for people who are coming outside of our community or coming from around the world,” said Senior Business Developer Ian Vincent.

Workers retiring and others continuing their education is also causing the urgency to fill these open jobs..

Members of the talent forecast research team want this study to be just the beginning. They are hoping for more community engagement to address the workforce issues in the region.