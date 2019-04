Saints Sweep Border Battle Doubleheader Against Yellowjackets

St. Scholastica continues their hot streak versus rival UWS.

DULUTH, Minn – St. Scholastica won their fifth and sixth games in a row versus UWS at Wade Stadium on Monday with a score of 7-5, and 4-2.

The win secured Coach Corey Kemp his 300th win. He is the second-winningest active coach in NCAA Division III.