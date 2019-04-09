St. Louis County Promoting Driving Vigilance for Work Zone Awareness Week

Drivers more at risk than construction crews, experts say.

DULUTH, Minn.- This week is National Work Zone Awareness Week.

With the construction season just around the corner, St. Louis County Officials are sharing driving tips on how to make it through those construction areas.

Officials ask drivers to remain extra vigilant on their normal routes, looking out for lane closures and changes due to construction.

Not only for the safety of the workers, but moreso for your own safety.

“Interesting enough when it comes to the work zone crash statistics, that by the data themselves, it actually says that drivers and occupants of vehicles are more at risk of being injured or killed in a work zone crash than the workers themselves,” said Traffic Engineer Victor Lund.

Officals also say as construction season begins, plan ahead so you don’t have to rush down alternative longer routes to get to work or school.