Superior Police: Four Detained Following Attempted Home Invasion

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Superior Police Department is investigating an attempted home invasion that occurred Monday evening in the 1300 block of Lincoln Street.

According to police, officers responded to the area following a 911 call from the resident saying two young males attempted to kick in her door.

Authorities say four people were detained shortly after the incident and one male was arrested for bail jumping and resisting an officer.

The incident remains under investigation.