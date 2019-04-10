Adopt-a-Duck Fundraiser Happening Now at Animal Allies

The Fundraiser will Help Support the Humane Education Program at Animal Allies Humane Society in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – This week’s Animal Answers takes Northlanders deep into the pocketbook.

Animal Allies is encouraging families across the area to consider adopting a different type of creature all for a good cause.

“There’s no ducking around at Animal Allies,” said Michelle Sternberg, Development Officer at Animal Allies.

Staff and volunteers at the Duluth shelter cannot stop quacking up.

“No one duck is alike, we have troll ducks, we have tiger ducks, and we even have a giraffe duck,” said Sternberg.

Ducks of all shapes, sizes and colors are looking to locate their forever home.

“We kind of have coined it “Save all the Ducks,” and folks can come on up and adopt their very own rubber duck,” said Sternberg.

Throughout the month of April, curious pet adopters are invited to walk in and waddle out with a furry and feathered friend.

“When you do adopt a rubber duck it actually comes with a certificate of authenticity with its vaccinations, they’ve all been spayed, neutered and they’re ready to go to new homes,” said Sternberg.

Many might wonder if this adoption event is all it’s quacked up to be, but truth be told, these mallards are helping make a difference in the community.

“Our goal is to send a duck home with each family,” said Sternberg. “All the money goes right back in to our Humane Education program.”

Each duckling costs five dollars to adopt. The funds will be used to help less fortunate kids attend summer and winter camps, as well as join the Youth Allies program at the shelter.

“It’s a really fun way if you come to the shelter. A lot of times we hear parents are afraid to come to the shelter because they might have to leave with an animal; well in this case you can actually take a rubber duck home with you and your kids are happy, you got to spend time with the animals, it’s a win-win for everybody,” said Sternberg.

Since the kickoff on April 1, more than $500 has been raised. The goal is to raise at least $1,000 by the end of the month.