Bulldogs Freshmen Ready For New Territory at Frozen Four

While this is their first time playing in the national semifinal, the UMD freshmen feel prepared for the new experience.

BUFFALO, N.Y. – The UMD men’s hockey team is busy preparing for its program record third straight Frozen Four. While being in this position before is huge for helping the Bulldogs, head coach Scott Sandelin isn’t worried about his rookies.

“A lot of these guys have played in good junior programs or high school programs and they’ve been fortunate to play in those games. but it’s a different level,” Sandelin said.

Tanner Laderoute, Cole Koepke, Jesse Jaques and the Cates brothers have seen significant playing time as freshmen, and combine for 67 points with 31 goals on the season. While this experience is new, the rest of the team knows they can handle the pressure.

“I think with the younger guys, we just want to let them know to enjoy it. lots going on here and it’s a really exciting time and not to be too nervous and just play your game and do what we do,” senior Billy Exell said.

“It will be fun to see though. it will be fun for them to experience it. obviously everybody else on this team has experienced a frozen four with last year but they’ve earned every right to be here. so it’s going to be a lot of fun and hopefully we can all soak it all in,” senior Parker Mackay said.

Laderoute played five years in the Alberta Junior Hockey League and helped lead his team to the league playoffs last year.

“At the end of the day, it’s nothing like this. the atmosphere here, even with regular season games, it’s nothing like I’ve ever experienced so it’s just a big step and I’m really enjoying it,” Laderoute said.

Jaques and Coepke are both Hermantown natives and won the Class A state title in 2016 with Dylan Samberg.

“I think it actually helps, just because playing on the big stage so there won’t be any nerves, just more excited than nervous. Definitely ready in the big moment,” Jacques said.

“It’s different in a lot of ways. It’s helpful when it comes to playing on a pro size arena with a lot of fans out there, you kind of know how to deal with the nerves a little bit more. but it’s just a total different thing,” Coepke said.

While those aren’t the same level as this week’s tournament, they feel ready and excited for what’s ahead.