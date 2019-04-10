Crews and Northlanders are Getting Ready for Another Snowfall

DULUTH, Minn. – In April most people are thinking about spring fun, like hiking a trail, but instead they now have to prepare for another snow fall.

Last April, a storm rolled through Duluth, leaving behind almost a foot of snow.

Once again this spring, crews are packing trucks with salt and scheduling shifts for plows to maintain twenty four hour coverage during the expected storm

“Well we are well prepared since we have had plenty of heads up and we have had a little bit of a gap in severe weather, We’re well prepared, most of our trucks are in good repair right now,” said Maintenance Superintendent Chris Cheney.

Zack Blankenheim and his son visited Lester Park to have a little fun before the snow arrives.

He says he isn’t thrilled about pulling the shovels back out.

“I’d rather it wouldn’t appear here, I was just getting ready to rake the lawn, playing some kickball and even got out the grill a few days ago. Its April, Its Duluth you got to expect it,” said Blankenheim.

Minnesota Department of Transportation tell us they have plenty of salt to cover what many people are hoping is the last snowfall of the season.

MinnDot is also reminding folks to keep a safe distance from plows and if you don’t need to be out stay off the roads.

Good news temperatures are expected to go up for the weekend, which means a quick snow melt and getting back to those spring plans.