Duluth Children’s Museum Hosts Day Camp for Northland Kids on Spring Break

The Duluth Children's Museum camps will continue through Friday

DULUTH, Minn. – With many Northland kids on spring break this week, fun activities are popping up all over the area for them.

Duluth Children’s Museum got in on the fun hosting a camp where kids learned all about the ecosystems of the areas rivers and lakes.

Museum staff say they enjoy teaching the kids topics that may impact them.

“At some point they well grow up to be adults who will have to solve these problems or having things they need to learn about and teach other people about and its really good we give them those opportunities,” said Education Director Holly Johnson.

Weather permitting campers will learn about spring planting tomorrow.