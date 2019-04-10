Duluth Public Library Celebrates ‘Library Giving Day’

Event encourages private donations towards public libraries.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Public Library is joining more than 150 libraries in the U.S. And Canada in celebrating Library Giving Day.

The event hopes to encourage more people to donate to their public libraries to fund services like Duluth Library’s toddler storytime, which Mayor Emily Larson visited today.

Organizers say that private donations help to enhance the library’s services dedicated to early literacy, book selection, and other programs and services.

“Private donations help us take our services to the next level,” said Library Manager Carla Powers. “We love having the chance to just celebrate the public library and all we do in the community if people are able to donate a little something the library that is most welcome.”

Organizers said they are close to their goal of raising $15,000 by midnight.