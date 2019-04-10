Essentia Shares Updates on Massive Expansion Project Coming for Downtown

Essentia health plans to begin demolition in September, but construction of the new facility will begin in November.

DULUTH, Minn. – More updates are coming forward for Essentia Health’s massive expansion project in downtown Duluth.

Essentia hosted a public meeting at the Dr. Robert Powless Cultural Center where multiple issues were discussed, including what the $800 million project will look like once it’s completed.

Updated renderings were shown of the roughly 800,000 square-foot tower slated for downtown.

The project will also add more clinic space and surgical suites.

The new addition will span approximately two blocks along fourth avenue east.

“This is a huge effort for Essentia Health, but for the community and for the region. we want to get input to make sure it serves the community really well and fits in well with other plans in the community,” said Vice President of Operations Mark Hayward.

