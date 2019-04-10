Duluth Police Dept. Seeks Public Input To Better Operations

DULUTH, Minn.- Tonight, your input is wanted to help improve the future of the Duluth Police Department.

Right now, an outside company is in the process of reviewing the Police Department’s operations from top to bottom, to be a more effective and efficient department for all in the community. Tonight, the public was invited to give their input.

Mitch Weinzetl, Senior Consultant for BerryDunn said “in the end, the police department is a part of the community in a part of the community is part of the police department. And certainly in today’s law enforcement era more and more of the community want their level of involvement with the police agencies”.

Police Chief Mike Tusken has said the department has never had an external review in his 27 years on the job. If you’d like to have your opinions heard about the pros and cons of the Police Department click here.