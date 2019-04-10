Lake Superior College Rewards Students with Scholarships

Scholarships for the fall were given out Wednesday afternoon

DULUTH, Minn.- More than 80 high school and college students received scholarships from the Lake Superior College Foundation today. Those scholarships that will be applied for the upcoming fall semester and range from $500 to $2500.

One Esko student we talked with even got two scholarships this afternoon.

Dawson Hoffman, a Senior at Esko said “it definitely helps a lot because it ensures that I will get my degree and ensures that I’ll be at LSC so I can further my education here”.

Lake Superior College foundation awards more than $300,000 each year in support of LSC students through scholarships, grants, emergency loans, and other student support.