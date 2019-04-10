Liberal Candidate in Wisconsin Supreme Court Race Concedes

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – The liberal candidate in Wisconsin’s Supreme Court race has conceded to her conservative rival, deciding against a recount in a contest where the two were separated by just half a percentage point.

Lisa Neubauer’s conceded Wednesday to Brian Hagedorn. Unofficial results showed Hagedorn with a nearly 6,000-vote lead after the April 2 election. That didn’t measurably change during county canvassing of the vote.

The Hagedorn win means the conservative majority on the court will increase to 5-2 when he begins his 10-year term in August. Conservatives will hold the majority until at least 2023.

Liberals were optimistic for a Neubauer win after Democrats swept all statewide races in 2018. But a late burst of outside money helped Hagedorn, who previously worked as former Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s attorney.