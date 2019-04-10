Meeting of the Math Minds at UWS Math Meet

Area High School students put their calculations to the test.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Calculators and pencils were at the ready for University of Wisconsin Superior’s 45th annual High School Math Meet.

More than 200 students from 18 high schools throughout Wisconsin and Minnesota met at the University to compete in algebra, calculus, probability and statistics, geometry and trigonometry tests to win various prizes.

Organizers said this type of event gives all students a chance to compete, just like student athletes.

“It’s a great event for the kids to come and get excited about math, and win competitions,” said Assistant Professor of Mathematics and Computer Science, Jonathan Totushek.

“Not every student gets to be a part of a competition as an athlete, so they get to come and be a competitor and compete in a math event, which is fun for a lot of students.”

Students competed individually and as teams.