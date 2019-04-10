Street Lights Come Down Ahead Of Superior Street Reconstruction

DULUTH, Minn. – Decades-old street lights on East Superior Street are coming down.

Crews were carefully removing the light poles Wednesday between Lake Avenue and 3rd Avenue East.

The city says the light poles will be re-purposed, and parts will be used to keep the same type of light poles operational on the avenues downtown.

This is all ahead of phase two of the massive Superior Street reconstruction project.

The third and final phase will be the center of Superior Street through the intersection of Lake Avenue in 2020.

For the latest on the project, log on to www.superiorstreet.org.