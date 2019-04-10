Thinking Ahead with Health Insurance Before Traveling Abroad

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota is Reminding Travelers to Think About Purchasing Travel Insurance Before Vacationing Abroad

DULUTH, Minn. – When it comes to spring break and summer vacation, it’s easy to forget about the scariest things that could happen, but insurance agents at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota say it’s important to always be prepared.

Insurance agent Jeremy Hoglund stopped by FOX 21 Local News to offer tips and advice for planning ahead before traveling abroad.

Why should you prepare yourself now?

• It’s that time of year. Spring Break and summer vacations are on everyone’s minds. Folks are in planning mode of gathering checklists, getting passports, etc.

• Many people think they’re fully covered by domestic health plans; most times they’ll be asked to pay medical bills upfront and may only get reimbursed later – A tough situation.

Potential risks if something happens abroad:

• Some hospitals won’t let patients leave until their bill is paid. If you have to wait for reimbursement from insurance to cover costs, you could be stuck.

• Commercial airlines can’t always accommodate patient needs, and a medical transport could cost $40,000 or more.

• Accidents can happen anywhere – even if you’re young and in good health. The #1 medical claim abroad is actually from car accidents, #2 is food poisoning.

• Seniors: Medicare doesn’t cover international medical costs.

Available safety net:

• You can buy affordable travel medical insurance plans that work just like your insurance in the U.S. with costs paid upfront.

• GeoBlue with Blue Cross is one option – and provides 24/7 assistance, completely accessible by mobile app, and guides you to vetted doctors speaking your own language.

