Trump to Visit Minnesota on Tax Filing Deadline Day

WASHINGTON-President Donald Trump will travel to Minnesota on Monday, the April 15 tax filing deadline.

Trump is hoping to win Minnesota in the next election and has been citing tax cuts and his work on trade deals as positives that will help Republicans win in 2020.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders confirmed the trip to reporters traveling with the president Wednesday in Texas. The Federal Aviation Administration has sent an advisory to pilots saying Trump would travel to the Minneapolis area.

Trump lost Minnesota to Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016 by 1.5 percentage points. Minnesota has not voted for a Republican for president since Richard Nixon in 1972.