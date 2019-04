Ambulance Flips On Side Off Highway 53

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – A Gold Cross ambulance driver was injured Thursday afternoon after the ambulance lost control and flipped on its side in a ditch on Highway 53.

The accident happened around 2:30 p.m. near the Chalet Lounge.

A spokesperson for the Minnesota State Patrol said the ambulance was not carrying a patient at the time of the accident.

The ambulance was responding to a crash when it rolled.

