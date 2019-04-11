Caramelized Cooking Connection with Zeitgeist Arts Café

Zeitgeist Arts Cafe will Remain Open Throughout Phase Two of Superior Street Reconstruction
Brett Scott,

DULUTH, Minn. — In this week’s Cooking Connection Zeitgeist Arts Cafe shows us how to make the perfect crème caramel at home or to enjoy at the Café.

Check out the video above for the recipe and cooking instructions!

LOCATION: Zeitgeist Arts Cafe, 222 East Superior Street, Duluth, MN 55802 (Construction has started on Superior Street but the restaurant will remain open!)

HOURS: Monday – Friday: 11AM – 1AM    Saturday: 10AM – 1AM    Sunday: 10AM – 3PM
RESERVATIONS: 218-722-9100
