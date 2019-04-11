Duluth Fire Chief Resigns from Top Post After DWI Arrest; Accepts Demotion

Plans are for Chief Dennis Edwards to stay with the department, as he's accepted a demotion to assistant fire chief.

DULUTH, Minn.-Duluth Fire Chief Dennis Edwards submitted a letter of resignation on Friday after a being arrested on driving while intoxicated charges last month.

Plans are for Edwards to stay with the department, however, as he’s accepted a demotion to assistant fire chief. Interim Chief Shawn Krizaj will continue in that role.

According to a criminal complaint filed in St. Louis County Court, Edwards was pulled over on March 30 at approximately 11:40 p.m. after a St. Louis County deputy observed an SUV heading northbound on Rice Lake Road attempting to pass a vehicle in a no-passing zone.

The deputy performing the traffic stop stated he detected a strong odor of alcohol and observed Edwards’ eyes were glossy and bloodshot.

Edwards had a blood alcohol content almost three times the legal limit.

According to court records, Edwards made his first appearance in court this morning.