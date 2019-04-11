Exell Scores Game-Winner to Send Bulldogs Back to National Championship Game

Billy Exell's third period goal sent the defending champs back to the title game.

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Billy Exell scored midway through the third period to send the defending national champ Bulldogs back to the title game for the third straight season.

Two Bulldogs goals were waved off in the first period, one by Exell and one by Cole Koepke. UMD finally got on the board in the first from Justin Richards. Providence would tie things a few minutes later on the power play.

Momentum shifted to the Bulldogs in the third after killing over a minute of a 5-on-3 power play for the Friars, before Exell went on to score just a few minutes later. Dylan Samberg scored the empty-net goal with 32 seconds left and Richards scored the empty-net goal with 4 seconds left.

The Bulldogs will play the winner of UMass-Denver on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the National Championship.