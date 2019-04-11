Gitchee Gumee Brewfest Is Saturday At Wessman Arena

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Superior Jaycees is getting ready to put on the 22nd Annual Gitchee Gumee Brewfest this Saturday.

Roughly 30 brewers will be set up inside Wessman Arena from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.

1,200 people will be taking down unlimited samples of craft beer.

All of the money made on the event will go toward the community efforts by the Superior Jaycees.

“All that money stays local. And no other brew fest in the area is specifically for a fundraiser for a group. We donate to local scholarships to items that people might need. We donate to the K9 foundation,” said Nikky Farmakes, president of Superior Jaycees.

For ticket information, click here.