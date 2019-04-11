Hockey Cheerleaders to Perform in Buffalo

Squad performs with skates on the ice

BUFFALO, N.Y. – The UMD Hockey Cheerleaders are excited to perform at the Frozen Four.

The team is made up of ten girls who cheer on the Bulldogs at every home game and at tournaments on the road.

The group’s performances are a little more difficult than an normal cheer squad, because they have to do it while skating.

They say they love being a part of Bulldogs hockey.

“We definitely play a big part in the hockey community because we’re at the games and there’s always kids that come up to us and want to cheer with us and we get even the older fans involved so it’s a big time commitment and it’s a big commitment to the community,” said hockey cheerleader, Jordan Boettcher.

It’s their third straight Frozen Four performance, so they know just what to expect on the big stage.