Hubble Telescope Images to be Showcased at Upcoming UMD Concert

The Concert is Happening Sunday, April 14 in Weber Music Hall at 7:30 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD Symphonic Wind Ensemble and Concert Band will be featuring several new works during their upcoming concert.

The concert is taking place at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 14 in the Weber Music Hall.

The Concert Band will be performing a piece by Eric Whitacre called “Godzilla Eats Las Vegas!”, a soundtrack for a hypothetical script that pits the Godzilla against the city of Las Vegas.

The Symphonic Wind Ensemble will be performing two works for band, “Harvest,” A Concerto For Trombone and “Deep Field,” a work by Eric Whitacre that is to be performed with a film of pictures taken from the Hubble telescope.

“Harvest: Concerto for Trombone” is based on the myths and mystery rituals of the Greek god Dionysus, who is famous for inspiring ecstasy and creativity. But this god was also subjected each year to a cycle of agonizing death before glorious rebirth.

“Deep Field” was inspired by the world’s most famous space observatory, the Hubble Space Telescope, and its greatest discovery, the iconic Deep Field image.

The piece paints the incredible story of the Hubble Deep Field.

Tickets can be purchased by clicking here or by calling 218-726-8877.