Number of Measles Cases Grows in the U. S.; Northland Health Officials Urging for Vaccinations

Minnesota currently has no reported case of measles.

DULUTH, Minn. – Since the start of the year more than 450 cases of measles have been confirmed in the u.s….

Northland health officials want to remind the public to get their vaccinations if they haven’t already done so.

Measles is a highly contagious viral illness that can impact those who do not have a measles vaccination…

One of the biggest reasons outbreaks occur is due to people without a vaccination traveling to measles infected countries like Japan, Israel, and Brazil.

They eventually bring back the disease to the u–s.

“They have symptoms that could be mild to start with. they could have some sore eyes, runny nose, a cough. they could have a rash that develops later, and could expose everybody,” said Nurse Practitioner Sherry Johnson.

Minnesota currently has no reported case of measles.

Health officials say children should be vaccinated at one year old and again at four.