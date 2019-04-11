UMD Bookstore Busy with Fans Buying Merchandise

The frozen Four gear range in price between $10 and $30.

DULUTH, Minn. – with all that passion UMD fans have been flooding into the bookstore at the school to pick up bulldog merchandise.

Shirts, hats, and even hockey pucks are available for purchase…

Bookstore staff say they have been extremely busy helping fans get ready for the game.

They expect even more fans to show up this weekend.

“last year they won so it is important to rep them and help them in the community and everything,” said Caleece Myhre.

