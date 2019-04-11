UMD Pep Band Ready to Hype Frozen Four Crowd

Band prepares for the event just like the hockey players

BUFFALO, N.Y. – The Bulldogs men’s hockey team is playing the Frozen Four, but they’re not the only UMD team trying to play their best in Buffalo.

The UMD pep band says it’s their job to get the crowd excited for Bulldogs hockey.

“When we can get out there and play the songs that really pump everybody up, there’s nothing like it,” said Dan Ingman, a UMD graduate assistant who conducts the band.

The musicians take their responsibility seriously. Just like athletes, the band has to be ready for every level of competition.

“We’ve got to bring our A game too if we want the team to bring their A game. If we’re not playing our best, how can we expect them to play their best, you know?” said Jacob Runge, a baritone player.

A hockey player might have their favorite plays, and band members really rock out to certain tunes.

“My favorite song to play for sure is Fireball because at the end of Fireball we have a really cool part where we’re just wailing on whole notes the whole time and it’s a blast,” said Runge.

Each player and line has special talents that make the group better.

“Our section’s pretty good at dance moves so keep and eye on us,” said alto saxophone player, Katia Osman.

They say they’re a little nervous to play on the big stage in Buffalo’s KeyBank Center, but like the reigning national champion hockey team, these Bulldogs have been there before.

“We want to always give our best for every game and the frozen four is just the height of the season for us,” said Ingman.

Whether UMD teams win or lose, the pep band makes sure the fans always have a great experience.