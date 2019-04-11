UMD Shows School Spirit at Pep Rally

Emily Larson joined in on the fun.

DULUTH, Minn. – UMD students filled the college’s Kirby Student Center to cheer on their favorite team.

Even mayor Emily Larson jumped in on the action.

Students wanted to remind folks, just how supportive they are of the Bulldogs with the impromptu pep rally.

“We are putting our place on the map in NCAA hockey as a university of Minnesota School. Going back to back we are going to put our name on the map,” said UMD sophomore Neal Bhakta.

If the Bulldogs win on Saturday it will be their second national championship.