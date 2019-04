Woman’s Body Found in Virginia

No Foul Play is Suspected

VIRGINIA, Minn. – According to the Virginia Police Department, a male walking east of Railroad Street Tuesday around 9:52 a.m. called in a report of a dead body to St. Louis County Dispatch.

When officers arrived on scene they located a deceased 38-year-old female.

Authorities found no signs of foul play.

The Virginia Police Department is awaiting autopsy results and notifying next of kin.