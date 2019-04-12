ADD Shrine to Host 74th Annual Circus at the DECC

DULUTH, Minn. – The AAD Shrine headquartered in Duluth is set to host the 74th annual AAD Shrine Circus Saturday, April 13 and Sunday, April 14 at Amsoil Arena in Duluth.

Circus lovers will have three chances to see the entertainment up close.

On Saturday, performances are taking place at 1:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. On Sunday, the show will take place at 1:00 p.m.

The Circus is a local fundraiser for the local AAD Shrine.

Funds raised from the event go directly back to the AAD Shrine to help fund the organizations daily expenses, and is also the primary fundraiser of the organization.