Bulldogs Looking to Mackay, Exell During Frozen Four Run

The senior captain and alternate captain have been huge for UMD during the NCAA Tournament.

BUFFALO, N.Y. – The Bulldogs are using their experience to their advantage this week as they are playing in their third straight national championship game.

The experience from their seniors, especially captain Parker Mackay and alternate captain Billy Exell, is helping their successful postseason run.

Everyone remembers what last year’s captain Karson Kuhlman was able to do during the postseason, and now, this year’s captains are following that same pattern.

Parker Mackay was the hero during regionals, scoring three goals, including the tying and winning goal in the semifinal.

“I think Parker reminds me a lot of Karson from last year. Kind of like our catalyst, our engine, who gets the team going. Parker’s up on the bench, always making sure guys are into the game. He’s making sure guys aren’t getting too high on the highs or too low on the lows and that everyone’s even keel. I think that’s a really big part of our success this year,” sophomore Justin Richards said.

Billy Exell has found similar success during the postseason, scoring Thursday night’s game winner to send the Bulldogs back to the championship.

“Billy’s come up really big with some big goals down the stretch here. It’s so awesome to see Bill, maybe he doesn’t get a whole lot of credit on the scoreboard but I’m really happy he’s been having success on the scoreboard lately,” Richards added.

Nick Wolff, who serves as the assistant captain this season, sees how valuable his leaders have been during the tournament.

“They lead the team, not just off the ice but on the ice as well. It’s great to see them put the puck in the back of the net and that builds momentum for the other guys out here, too,” Wolff said.

The rest of the Bulldogs feed off of what their leaders have been doing and are ready to give their seniors one last win on Saturday night.

“I think Parks obviously was huge for us two weekends ago in the regionals, Billy’s been great for us all postseason long, and I just think down the line it’s just followed. I think when you see those guys going, it just gives you that extra jump to wanna do what they’re doing,” sophomore Nick Swanney said.

“They’re great guys, great in the room and then it shows on the ice. they’re playing desperate hockey their senior year so you play for them for sure. Can’t say enough about how good of guys they are and you just want to go out on top with them,” freshman Noah Cates said.