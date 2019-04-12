Bulldogs’ Richards Carrying Successful Sophomore Season Into National Championship

Justin Richards scored the first and final goals in UMD's win over Providence in the national semifinal.

BUFFALO, N.Y. – After two goals were overturned in the first period on Thursday night, sophomore Justin Richards officially got the scoring going for the Bulldogs in the second period, scoring both the first and the last goals of the night in the 4-1 win. He also dominated in the face-off circle, leading the team with 16 wins.

Richards has come a long way in his second season. After not scoring any goals last season, Richards is second on the team with 12 this year and 31 points.

“Last year was a little disappointing I guess scoring wise, but there’s other ways to contribute to the team and I think I played my role pretty well last year. This year, I’ve been playing a lot more confident after that first one went in for me,” Richards said.

“Rich has been unbelievable for us all year, I think even last year. Even though he didn’t score a goal, a lot of people put emphasis on that, but I don’t think it matters. His mentality hasn’t changed a bit. Obviously he came back, he was confident this year, he’s had a tremendous year for us and honestly I don’t know if we are where we are without a guy like that, the way he can play defensively and contribute on the offensive side as well,” senior Parker Mackay said.