Cates Brothers Enjoying Frozen Four Experience Together

Noah and Jackson Cates are spending their first season on the Bulldogs playing for a national championship.

BUFFALO, N.Y. – These Bulldogs have said how close this group is and how special it is to go through this experience together. But this year has been extra special for a pair of freshmen.

Brothers Jackson and Noah Cates are in their first season with the Bulldogs and enjoy being able to share this journey. The Cates brothers played for different teams during their time spent in juniors, so being back together this year and now playing for a national championship is something special.

“It’s been a dream come true to play college hockey with him. Kind of going through the ranks when we were younger, just kind of dreaming of playing college together and now the national championship game in freshman year so it’s all very exciting, it’s been a great year with him,” Noah Cates said.

“It’s been awesome. It’s nice to get back together after a couple of years but it’s been a dream come true,” Jackson Cates said.