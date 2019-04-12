Fan Events Keep Bulldogs Faithful Entertained

Hobey Baker Award given to Cale Makar of UMass

BUFFALO, N.Y. – All week at the Frozen Four there are a lot of events for hockey fans.

Friday, an awards ceremony recognized the best college players.

The Hobey Baker award was given to UMass player Cale Makar, who the UMD Bulldogs will play in the National Championship game.

Fans say events like the ceremony are a great chance to meet other hockey buffs and some UMD players.

“I have a flag that I’ve had signed for the last three seasons. I got the rest of the freshmen this year to finish signing it so that was kind of fun. Anytime you go out on road trips, the boys are always really excited to see fans out so that’s fun,” said UMD fan, Rachel Jacob.

Fan events continue tomorrow with the “Frozen Fest” just outside the KeyBank Center.