Iron Range Doctor Charged With Felony Criminal Sexual Conduct

Further Investigation Determined There is Probable Cause

EVELETH, Minn. – An Iron Range doctor has been charged with fourth degree felony criminal sexual conduct and fifth degree gross misdemeanor criminal sexual conduct, according to a recent press release from the Eveleth Police Department.

On January 18, the Eveleth Police Department received a report from an adult female regarding alleged inappropriate sexual touching in the course of monthly medical treatments from Dr. Edmund William Draper of the Iron Range Clinic.

After further investigation of the complaint authorities determined there is probable cause to believe Dr. Draper has committed criminal sexual misconduct.

According to the criminal complaint, the woman reported to authorities she was inappropriately touched during the course of her pain management meetings with Dr. Draper. She noted Dr. Draper had touched her buttocks and breasts and kissed her without her consent. The woman also told police she had used her cell phone to record one of the alleged incidents.

The complaint states the woman provided the cell phone video to Chief Koivunen which shows Dr. Draper grabbing the woman’s breasts, squeezing them and pulling her to him in a hug. In the video Dr. Draper is also seen grabbing the woman’s head and kissing her on the lips.

According to the complaint, the woman also reported to police that Dr. Draper would withhold giving her a prescription until after he “copped a feel.”

The woman told authorities she began to seek a new doctor and told one physician about her reason for seeking a new physician which she believes may have resulted in a complaint being filed against Dr. Draper. Shortly after, she received a letter from Dr. Draper terminating his relationship with her due to her filing a complaint.