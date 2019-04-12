Possible Lakewalk Damage Still Being Assessed

DULUTH, Minn.-With this week’s snow storm, all eyes are on the Lakewalk as its been pummeled in recent years causing it to get some major damage.

Yesterday was no different, as waves hammered the shoreline for hours. Officials from the city’s facility management, told Fox 21 they did attempt to survey the Lakewalk today, along with other areas possibly damaged by the storm. Results are inconclusive at this point, due to all the snow and ice covering those areas.

City leaders say that once the snow and ice melt, they will be better able to assess what damage occurred.

Below is the full statement from Mike LeBeau, construction projects supervisor:

“Today, the city of Duluth attempted to survey the Lakewalk and other areas that have been damaged in past storms. The survey was inconclusive at this time due to the amount of ice and snow that is covering the areas. The ice that blew into the area seems to have protected it from more damage and once the snow and ice melts, city staff will be in a better position to assess what, if any, damage has occurred.”