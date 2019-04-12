Man Held After Child Injured at Mall of America

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Police in Minnesota say they’ve arrested a 24-year-old man in an incident in which a child may have been pushed or thrown from a balcony at the Mall of America.

Bloomington Police Chief Jeffrey Potts says witnesses told police that the child may have fallen from the mall’s third level to the first floor on Friday morning. Potts says officers gave first aid but the 5-year-old child suffered “significant injuries” and had been taken to a hospital.

Potts says the suspect took off running right after the incident but was quickly found and arrested at the mall.

He says police don’t think there is any relationship between the man and the child or the child’s family. He says police don’t have an idea about possible motive.