School Closings & Delays Friday, April 12, 2019

School Closings & Delays Received by FOX 21 Local News Friday, April 12, 2019
  • Aitkin School District – 2 Hour Delay
  • Cathedral School – Closed
  • Carlton Schools – 2 Hour Delay
  • Cherry School – Closed
  • Cloquet Schools – 2 Hour Delay
  • Cook County School District – Closed
  • Duluth Key Zone – Closed
  • Duluth Public Schools Administrative Offices – Closed
  • Esko Schools – 2 Hour Delay
  • Eveleth-Gilbert School – Closed
  • Fond du Lac Tribal & Community College – 2 Hour Delay
  • Lakeview Christian Academy – Closed
  • Mesabi-East Public School – Closed
  • Northeast Range – Closed
  • Proctor Schools – Closed
  • Senior Connections – Closed
  • Superior School District – Closed
  • South Shore School – 2 Hour Delay
  • South Ridge – Closed
  • Tower-Soudan Elementary – Closed
  • Virginia School District – Closed
  • Watersmeet Township School District – 2 Hour Delay
  • UWS – Delayed until 10 a.m.
  • UMD – Delayed until 10 a.m.
