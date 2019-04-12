School Closings & Delays Friday, April 12, 2019
School Closings & Delays Received by FOX 21 Local News Friday, April 12, 2019
- Aitkin School District – 2 Hour Delay
- Cathedral School – Closed
- Carlton Schools – 2 Hour Delay
- Cherry School – Closed
- Cloquet Schools – 2 Hour Delay
- Cook County School District – Closed
- Duluth Key Zone – Closed
- Duluth Public Schools Administrative Offices – Closed
- Esko Schools – 2 Hour Delay
- Eveleth-Gilbert School – Closed
- Fond du Lac Tribal & Community College – 2 Hour Delay
- Lakeview Christian Academy – Closed
- Mesabi-East Public School – Closed
- Northeast Range – Closed
- Proctor Schools – Closed
- Senior Connections – Closed
- Superior School District – Closed
- South Shore School – 2 Hour Delay
- South Ridge – Closed
- Tower-Soudan Elementary – Closed
- Virginia School District – Closed
- Watersmeet Township School District – 2 Hour Delay
- UWS – Delayed until 10 a.m.
- UMD – Delayed until 10 a.m.